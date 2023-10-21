When the Boston Bruins play the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Jakub Lauko score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lauko 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Lauko scored in three of 23 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • Lauko produced no points on the power play last season.
  • Lauko averaged 0.5 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 23.5%.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Kings ranked 16th in goals against, giving up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
  • The Kings shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.2 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.