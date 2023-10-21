Jake DeBrusk will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings meet at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. If you'd like to wager on DeBrusk's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

DeBrusk averaged 16:31 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +26.

He had a goal in 24 games last season out of 64 games played, including multiple goals three times.

DeBrusk had an assist in 18 of 64 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

DeBrusk's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, DeBrusk has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

Defensively, the Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL action.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

