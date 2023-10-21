For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, is Derek Forbort a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Derek Forbort score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a goal)

Forbort 2022-23 stats and insights

Forbort scored in five of 54 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Forbort produced no points on the power play last season.

Forbort's shooting percentage last season was 13.2%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Kings allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league play.

The Kings shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

