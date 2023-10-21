Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins will face the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to wager on McAvoy's props? Here is some information to help you.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 67 games last season, McAvoy had a plus-minus rating of +29, and averaged 21:39 on the ice.

In seven of 67 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

McAvoy had an assist in 32 of 67 games last season, with multiple assists in 10 of them.

The implied probability is 57.1% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

McAvoy has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

Defensively, the Kings gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league play.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

