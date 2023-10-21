When the Boston Bruins play the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Charlie Coyle light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42 if he scores a goal)

Coyle 2022-23 stats and insights

Coyle scored in 16 of 82 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Coyle produced zero points on the power play last season.

Coyle's shooting percentage last season was 11.5%. He averaged 1.7 shots per game.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.

The Kings shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

