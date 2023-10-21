The Los Angeles Kings will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday, October 21, with the Bruins victorious in three straight games.

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW is the spot to tune in to watch the Kings and the Bruins take the ice.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Bruins vs Kings Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Bruins had the top defense in the NHL, giving up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

With 301 goals (3.7 per game) last season, the Bruins had the NHL's second-best offense.

Their +127 goal differential was tops in the league.

With 62 power-play goals (on 279 chances), the Bruins were 11th in the NHL.

The Bruins' power-play percentage (22.22) put them 12th in the league.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 52 113 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% Hampus Lindholm 80 10 43 53 65 31 - Charlie McAvoy 67 7 45 52 45 26 -

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

The Kings' 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the league.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

The 68 power-play goals the Kings scored last season were fourth-best in the NHL (on 269 power-play chances).

The Kings were fourth in the league with a 25.28% power-play conversion rate.

Kings Key Players