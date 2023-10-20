In Penobscot County, Maine, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Nokomis Regional High School at Hermon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Location: Hermon, ME

How to Stream: Watch Here

Bangor High School at Noble High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Location: North Berwick, ME

How to Stream: Watch Here

Mattanawcook Academy at Stearns High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Location: Millinocket, ME

Conference: C North

How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Area Memorial High School at Hampden Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Location: Hampden, ME

How to Stream: Watch Here

John Bapst Memorial High School at Poland Regional High School