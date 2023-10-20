Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Penobscot County, Maine, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Nokomis Regional High School at Hermon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hermon, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bangor High School at Noble High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: North Berwick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattanawcook Academy at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Area Memorial High School at Hampden Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hampden, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Bapst Memorial High School at Poland Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Poland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
