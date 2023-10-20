Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Androscoggin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Androscoggin County, Maine and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Androscoggin County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Lewiston High School at Windham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Windham, ME
- Conference: AA North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Bapst Memorial High School at Poland Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Poland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
