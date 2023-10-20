The AFL schedule on Friday, which includes Richmond Tigers taking on Hawthorn Hawks in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match, is sure to please.

AFL Streaming Live Today

Richmond Tigers at Hawthorn Hawks

  • League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
  • Game Time: 4:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Sydney Swans at Western Bulldogs

  • League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
