Jake DeBrusk will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks play at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Does a wager on DeBrusk interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

DeBrusk's plus-minus rating last season was +26, in 16:31 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 24 of 64 games last season, with multiple goals in three of them.

In 18 of 64 games last season, DeBrusk had an assist -- and four of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 54.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, DeBrusk has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks ranked 30th in goals against, conceding 315 total goals (3.8 per game) in league play.

Their -82 goal differential ranked 29th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.