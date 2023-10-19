Hampus Lindholm will be among those in action Thursday when his Boston Bruins face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Considering a wager on Lindholm? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Lindholm's plus-minus last season was +49, in 22:37 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 10 games last season through 80 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

Lindholm had an assist in 33 games last season out of 80 games played, including multiple assists eight times.

Lindholm's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks conceded 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in league action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-82) ranked 29th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.