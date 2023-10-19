Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Cumberland County, Maine is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gray-New Gloucester High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cape Elizabeth High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewiston High School at Windham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Windham, ME
- Conference: AA North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Region High School at Mt. Ararat High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Topsham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
