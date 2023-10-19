Charlie McAvoy will be in action when the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks play at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Does a wager on McAvoy interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 67 games last season, McAvoy averaged 21:39 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +29.

He had a goal in seven games last season through 67 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

McAvoy had an assist in 32 of 67 games last season, with multiple assists in 10 of them.

He has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McAvoy has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Sharks allowed 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-82) ranked 29th in the league.

