2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Xander Schauffele (+700 favorite) headlines the field at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ($8.5M purse), taking place at Accordia Golf Narashino CC from October 19-22.
Want to place a bet on the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP First Round Information
- Start Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,079 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Best Odds to Win
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 8:29 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +700
Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|TOUR Championship
|2nd
|-22
|0
|67-64-68-62
|BMW Championship
|8th
|-9
|8
|71-65-67-68
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24th
|-7
|8
|66-68-70-69
Click here to bet on Schauffele at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Collin Morikawa
- Tee Time: 8:18 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1000
Morikawa Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|TOUR Championship
|6th
|-11
|9
|61-64-73-72
|BMW Championship
|25th
|-3
|14
|67-70-72-68
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13th
|-10
|5
|65-70-67-68
Click here to bet on Morikawa with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Im Sung-jae
- Tee Time: 9:24 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Im Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|TOUR Championship
|24th
|-3
|18
|71-71-68-69
|BMW Championship
|7th
|-10
|7
|68-68-68-66
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6th
|-11
|4
|67-65-69-68
Want to place a bet on Im in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Rickie Fowler
- Tee Time: 9:46 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Fowler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|TOUR Championship
|16th
|-8
|14
|68-73-68-66
|BMW Championship
|25th
|-3
|14
|66-69-73-69
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58th
|-1
|14
|70-74-67-68
Think Fowler can win the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Hideki Matsuyama
- Tee Time: 9:46 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Matsuyama Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|BMW Championship
|MC
|+1
|-
|71
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16th
|-9
|6
|67-69-70-65
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|+5
|-
|71-74
Click here to bet on Matsuyama at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with BetMGM Sportsbook!
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Sahith Theegala
|+1800
|Min Woo Lee
|+1800
|Keegan Bradley
|+2200
|Cameron Davis
|+2200
|Eric Cole
|+2800
|Adam Scott
|+2800
|Beau Hossler
|+3500
|Adam Svensson
|+4000
|J.J. Spaun
|+4000
|Cameron Champ
|+4000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.