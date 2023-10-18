The New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the UTEP Miners (2-5) on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium in a CUSA showdown.

New Mexico State is putting up 439.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 35th in the FBS. On defense, the Aggies rank 80th, giving up 383.1 yards per game. In terms of total yards, UTEP ranks 91st in the FBS (359.4 total yards per game) and 78th on the other side of the ball (381.7 total yards allowed per contest).

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, keep reading.

New Mexico State vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

New Mexico State vs. UTEP Key Statistics

New Mexico State UTEP 439.7 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.4 (71st) 383.1 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.7 (97th) 194.9 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.4 (67th) 244.9 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204 (97th) 8 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (93rd) 5 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (118th)

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has thrown for 1,615 yards, completing 62.2% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 440 yards (62.9 ypg) on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Ahmonte Watkins has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 306 yards (43.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady's team-high 338 yards as a receiver have come on 18 catches (out of 28 targets) with three touchdowns.

Trent Hudson has caught 15 passes for 311 yards (44.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jordin Parker has a total of 194 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four throws and scoring three touchdowns.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison leads UTEP with 947 yards on 73-of-129 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Torrance Burgess Jr., has carried the ball 87 times for 452 yards (64.6 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught eight passes for 117 yards.

Deion Hankins has piled up 442 yards (on 92 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Kelly Akharaiyi's 513 receiving yards (73.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 25 catches on 50 targets with three touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has put up a 311-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 34 targets.

Tyrin Smith's 29 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 191 yards and one touchdown.

