Scan the injury report for the Dallas Cowboys (3-2), which currently has 13 players listed, as the Cowboys ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16 at 8:15 PM .

The Cowboys faced the San Francisco 49ers in their last game, falling 42-10.

The Chargers are coming off of a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders by the score of 24-17.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tony Pollard RB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice KaVontae Turpin WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Markquese Ball S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Chuma Edoga OG Illness Questionable Donovan Wilson S Ankle Full Participation In Practice C.J. Goodwin CB Pectoral Out Damone Clark LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Nahshon Wright CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Neville Gallimore DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Leighton Vander Esch LB Neck Out Tyler Biadasz C Ankle Full Participation In Practice Juanyeh Thomas S Hamstring Doubtful

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Justin Herbert QB Finger Full Participation In Practice Josh Palmer WR Groin Questionable Joey Bosa OLB Toe Questionable Derwin James S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Trey Pipkins OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Hamstring Doubtful Alohi Gilman S Heel Doubtful Nick Williams DL Back Questionable Donald Parham TE Wrist Questionable

Cowboys vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Cowboys or the Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys are putting up 327.4 yards per game on offense (17th in NFL), and they rank eighth on the other side of the ball with 292 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys are totaling 26.8 points per game on offense this season (sixth in NFL), and they are giving up 16.6 points per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cowboys rank 19th in passing yards this season (203 per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 168.6 passing yards allowed per game.

Dallas is averaging 124.4 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 22nd, surrendering 123.4 rushing yards per game.

With 11 forced turnovers (fourth in NFL) against five turnovers committed (sixth in NFL), the Cowboys' +6 turnover margin is the third-best in the league.

Chargers Season Insights

The Chargers rank second-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (404), but at least they've been excelling on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in total yards per game (388.8).

The Chargers' defense ranks 25th in the NFL with 26 points surrendered per contest, but they've been bolstered by their offense, which ranks fifth-best by accumulating 27.5 points per game.

While the Chargers' pass defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking worst by allowing 299.8 passing yards per game, their offense ranks second-best with 269 passing yards per contest.

With 119.8 rushing yards per game on offense, Los Angeles ranks 10th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 15th, surrendering 104.3 rushing yards per contest.

After forcing seven turnovers (17th in NFL) and turning the ball over two times (first in NFL) this season, the Chargers have the sixth-ranked turnover margin of +5.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-1.5)

Cowboys (-1.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-125), Chargers (+105)

Cowboys (-125), Chargers (+105) Total: 51 points

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.