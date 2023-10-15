Will Tyquan Thornton Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyquan Thornton was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Thornton's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at last year's season stats, Thornton was targeted 45 times and had 22 catches for 247 yards (11.2 per reception) and two TDs, plus three carries for 16 yards one touchdown.
Tyquan Thornton Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week:
- Demario Douglas (DNP/concussion): 10 Rec; 143 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (DNP/concussion): 14 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Patriots vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Thornton 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|45
|22
|247
|68
|2
|11.2
Thornton Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Lions
|3
|2
|7
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|5
|4
|37
|1
|Week 7
|Bears
|5
|1
|19
|0
|Week 8
|@Jets
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|4
|1
|5
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|3
|2
|31
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|5
|4
|28
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|4
|1
|21
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|7
|3
|60
|1
|Week 18
|@Bills
|2
|1
|13
|0
