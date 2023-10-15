Tyquan Thornton was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Thornton's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Looking at last year's season stats, Thornton was targeted 45 times and had 22 catches for 247 yards (11.2 per reception) and two TDs, plus three carries for 16 yards one touchdown.

Tyquan Thornton Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week: Demario Douglas (DNP/concussion): 10 Rec; 143 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs JuJu Smith-Schuster (DNP/concussion): 14 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Patriots vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

Thornton 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 45 22 247 68 2 11.2

Thornton Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Lions 3 2 7 0 Week 6 @Browns 5 4 37 1 Week 7 Bears 5 1 19 0 Week 8 @Jets 2 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 4 1 5 0 Week 11 Jets 2 1 5 0 Week 13 Bills 3 2 31 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 5 4 28 0 Week 15 @Raiders 4 1 21 0 Week 16 Bengals 3 1 8 0 Week 17 Dolphins 7 3 60 1 Week 18 @Bills 2 1 13 0

