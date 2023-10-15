The rugby slate on Sunday is sure to please. The outings include Papua New Guinea taking on Cook Islands in a IRL Rugby League match.

Watch rugby action on ESPN+!

Rugby Streaming Live Today

Watch IRL Rugby League: Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands

  • League: IRL Rugby League
  • Game Time: 12:58 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch IRL Rugby League: Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands

  • League: IRL Rugby League
  • Game Time: 12:58 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch IRL Rugby League: Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands

  • League: IRL Rugby League
  • Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch IRL Rugby League: Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands

  • League: IRL Rugby League
  • Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup: England vs Fiji

  • League: 2023 Rugby World Cup
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with rugby action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.