Rhamondre Stevenson has a good matchup when his New England Patriots meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Raiders give up 129.4 rushing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Stevenson has received 68 carries, turning them into a team-leading 188 yards (37.6 ypg) with one score. In addition, Stevenson has accumulated 87 receiving yards (17.4 ypg) on 12 catches.

Stevenson vs. the Raiders

Stevenson vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 172 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 172 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Raiders have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Las Vegas this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Raiders this season.

The 129.4 rushing yards per game given up by the Raiders defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Raiders have totaled five touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Raiders' defense is 20th in the league in that category.

Rhamondre Stevenson Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-118)

Stevenson Rushing Insights

Stevenson has hit the over on his rushing yards total one time in five opportunities this season.

The Patriots have passed 59.2% of the time and run 40.8% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 53.1% of his team's 128 rushing attempts this season (68).

Stevenson has one rushing touchdown this year in five games played.

He has scored one of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

He has seven red zone rushing carries (87.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Rhamondre Stevenson Receiving Props vs the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Stevenson Receiving Insights

In one of five games this season (20.0%), Stevenson has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Stevenson has received 9.7% of his team's 186 passing attempts this season (18 targets).

He is averaging 4.8 yards per target (114th in NFL play), racking up 87 yards on 18 passes thrown his way.

Stevenson, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Stevenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/17/2023 Week 2 15 ATT / 50 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/10/2023 Week 1 12 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs

