The New England Patriots (1-4) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they play the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. This contest has a point total of 41.5.

Patriots vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-3) 41.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-3) 41.5 -164 +138 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New England vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: CBS

Patriots vs. Raiders Betting Insights

New England has posted one win against the spread this year.

The Patriots have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.

One of New England's five games has gone over the point total.

Las Vegas has covered the spread twice in five games this season.

The Raiders are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.

Las Vegas has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

