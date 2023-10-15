Patriots vs. Raiders: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
The New England Patriots (1-4) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they play the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. This contest has a point total of 41.5.
The Raiders' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Patriots. The betting trends and insights for the Patriots can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Raiders.
Patriots vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-3)
|41.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-3)
|41.5
|-164
|+138
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
New England vs. Las Vegas Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Patriots vs. Raiders Betting Insights
- New England has posted one win against the spread this year.
- The Patriots have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.
- One of New England's five games has gone over the point total.
- Las Vegas has covered the spread twice in five games this season.
- The Raiders are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.
- Las Vegas has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of five games with a set total (20%).
