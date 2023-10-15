The New England Patriots (1-4) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

Patriots Insights

The Patriots average 11.8 fewer points per game (11) than the Raiders surrender (22.8).

The Patriots average 39.2 fewer yards per game (287.4) than the Raiders give up per contest (326.6).

This season New England rushes for 45.6 fewer yards per game (83.8) than Las Vegas allows (129.4).

This season the Patriots have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Raiders' takeaways (4).

Patriots Away Performance

The Patriots' average points scored (9) and conceded (24) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 11 and 26.2, respectively.

The Patriots' average yards gained away from home (305.5) is higher than their overall average (287.4). But their average yards allowed away from home (274) is lower than overall (298.4).

On the road, New England accumulates 200.5 passing yards per game and gives up 193. That's less than it gains overall (203.6), and more than it allows (190.4).

On the road, the Patriots rack up 105 rushing yards per game and give up 81. That's more than they gain overall (83.8), and less than they allow (108).

The Patriots' offensive third-down percentage (37.5%) and defensive third-down percentage (34.5%) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 32.9% and 34.3%, respectively.

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at New York W 15-10 CBS 10/1/2023 at Dallas L 38-3 FOX 10/8/2023 New Orleans L 34-0 CBS 10/15/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS 10/22/2023 Buffalo - CBS 10/29/2023 at Miami - CBS 11/5/2023 Washington - FOX

