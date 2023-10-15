The New England Patriots (1-4) will look to upset the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 41.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Raiders play the Patriots. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

Patriots vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this season, the Patriots have been winning in two games and have been losing in three games.

The Raiders have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing six points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Raiders have won the second quarter in one game and have been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 3.2 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of five games this season, the Patriots have won the third quarter one time, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Las Vegas is averaging 0.6 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Patriots' five games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Raiders have won that quarter in four games and have lost that quarter in one game.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 2.6 points on average in that quarter.

Patriots vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots have led three times (1-2 in those games) and have been behind two times (0-2) at the completion of the first half.

In five games this season, the Raiders have been winning after the first half one time and have been behind after the first half four times.

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game, with a 0-1 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in four games (1-3).

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Raiders have won the second half in three games, going 1-2 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in two games (1-1).

Las Vegas' offense is averaging seven points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering eight points on average in the second half.

