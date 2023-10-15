New England Patriots receiver Mike Gesicki will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), versus the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are ranked 12th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 197.2 per game.

Gesicki has 116 receiving yards on 12 grabs (17 targets), averaging 23.2 yards per game.

Gesicki vs. the Raiders

Gesicki vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 86 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 86 REC YPG / REC TD No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas in the 2023 season.

Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The Raiders surrender 197.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders' defense ranks 22nd in the NFL with eight passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Mike Gesicki Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Gesicki Receiving Insights

Gesicki, in two of five games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gesicki has been targeted on 17 of his team's 186 passing attempts this season (9.1% target share).

He has 116 receiving yards on 17 targets to rank 85th in NFL play with 6.8 yards per target.

Gesicki does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Gesicki's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

