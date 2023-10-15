Kendrick Bourne vs. the Raiders' Defense: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kendrick Bourne versus the Las Vegas Raiders pass defense and Robert Spillane is a matchup to watch in Week 6, when the Patriots face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you right here.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Patriots vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders
|33.8
|6.8
|39
|102
|5.33
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Kendrick Bourne vs. Robert Spillane Insights
Kendrick Bourne & the Patriots' Offense
- Kendrick Bourne has hauled in 218 receiving yards on 18 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, New England has posted 1,018 total passing yards (16th in NFL) and 5.5 passing yards per attempt (27th).
- The Patriots have had one of the bottom scoring offenses in the league, ranking 32nd in the NFL by tallying 11 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in the NFL with 287.4 total yards per contest.
- New England has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 37.2 times per game (eighth in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Patriots are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with eight total red-zone pass attempts (50% red-zone pass rate).
Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense
- Robert Spillane leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 42 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.
- Defensively, Las Vegas is ranked 12th in passing yards conceded in the NFL, at 986 (197.2 per game).
- The Raiders are ranked 21st in the league in points allowed, at 22.8 per game.
- Las Vegas hasn't allowed more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.
- The Raiders have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kendrick Bourne vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats
|Kendrick Bourne
|Robert Spillane
|Rec. Targets
|33
|12
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|18
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.1
|8
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|218
|42
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|43.6
|8.4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|80
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.