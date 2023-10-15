Will JuJu Smith-Schuster Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
JuJu Smith-Schuster did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Smith-Schuster's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Smith-Schuster has been targeted 25 times and has 14 catches for 86 yards (6.1 per reception) and zero TDs.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Patriots have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Tyquan Thornton (LP/shoulder): 0 Rec
- Demario Douglas (DNP/concussion): 10 Rec; 143 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Patriots vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Smith-Schuster 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|25
|14
|86
|37
|0
|6.1
Smith-Schuster Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|7
|4
|33
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|6
|5
|28
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|5
|1
|14
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|4
|3
|6
|0
