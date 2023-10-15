JuJu Smith-Schuster did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Smith-Schuster's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Smith-Schuster has been targeted 25 times and has 14 catches for 86 yards (6.1 per reception) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Smith-Schuster's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Patriots have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Tyquan Thornton (LP/shoulder): 0 Rec Demario Douglas (DNP/concussion): 10 Rec; 143 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Smith-Schuster 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 14 86 37 0 6.1

Smith-Schuster Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 33 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 28 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 5 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 1 14 0 Week 5 Saints 4 3 6 0

Rep JuJu Smith-Schuster and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.