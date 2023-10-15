Demario Douglas did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots play the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Looking for Douglas' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 6, Douglas has 10 receptions for 143 yards -- 14.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for five yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 17 occasions.

Demario Douglas Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Patriots have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Tyquan Thornton (LP/shoulder): 0 Rec JuJu Smith-Schuster (DNP/concussion): 14 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Patriots vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

Douglas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 17 10 143 56 0 14.3

Douglas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 40 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 15 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 2 45 0 Week 5 Saints 2 1 24 0

