The New York Giants (1-4) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 15.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Bills and the Giants and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the column below.

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Giants vs Bills on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bills have led after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing five points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Giants have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In five games this season, the Bills have scored more than their opponent in the second quarter in all of them.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 10.8 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 2.6 points on average in the second quarter.

The Giants have been outscored in the second quarter in all five contests this year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In five games this year, the Bills have won the third quarter two times, been outscored one time, and tied two times.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 3.4 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 1.8 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Digging into scoring in the third quarter, the Giants have won the third quarter in three games and have been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Bills have outscored their opponent in that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Giants have won that quarter in two games and have lost that quarter in three games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Bills vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bills have been leading after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in one game (0-1).

In the Giants' five games this year, the team has been losing after the first half four times and have been tied one time.

2nd Half

The Bills have won the second half in three games this season (3-0 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in two games (0-2).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 12.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.6 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games, and they've been outscored in the second half in three games.

Rep the Bills or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.