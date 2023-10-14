The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Texas Tech ranks 34th in scoring offense (34.2 points per game) and 51st in scoring defense (23 points allowed per game) this season. Kansas State's offense has been excelling, posting 460.2 total yards per game (24th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 50th by giving up 352.4 total yards per game.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Texas Tech Kansas State 398.3 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.2 (68th) 370 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (27th) 178.8 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.8 (19th) 219.5 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.4 (48th) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (121st)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has been a dual threat for Texas Tech so far this season. He has 746 passing yards, completing 59.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 149 yards (24.8 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 114 times for 688 yards (114.7 per game), scoring four times.

Myles Price has hauled in 27 catches for 271 yards (45.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jerand Bradley has caught 22 passes for 252 yards (42 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Xavier White has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 16 grabs for 187 yards, an average of 31.2 yards per contest.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 1,224 passing yards, or 244.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.3% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 45.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner six times.

DJ Giddens is his team's leading rusher with 82 carries for 488 yards, or 97.6 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Giddens has also chipped in with 16 catches for 135 yards.

Treshaun Ward has run for 227 yards across 46 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 286 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Phillip Brooks has put up a 276-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 38 targets.

Jadon Jackson has racked up 181 reciving yards (36.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

