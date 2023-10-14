A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (3-3) take on the BYU Cougars (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is 53 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. BYU matchup.

TCU vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline BYU Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-5.5) 53 -210 +175 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-4.5) 53.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

TCU vs. BYU Betting Trends

TCU has won two games against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

BYU has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

TCU & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

TCU To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 BYU To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

