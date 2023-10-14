Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Maine
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
There are several strong matchups on the Week 7 college football schedule, including the LIU Post Pioneers playing the Maine Black Bears that is a must-watch for football fans in Maine.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Maine on TV This Week
LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.