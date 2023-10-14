Idaho vs. Montana Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Our projection model predicts the Idaho Vandals will beat the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday, October 14 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Kibbie Dome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Idaho vs. Montana Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Idaho (-16.1)
|57.8
|Idaho 37, Montana 21
Idaho Betting Info (2022)
- The Vandals won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Vandals games.
Montana Betting Info (2022)
- The Grizzlies went 7-4-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, seven Grizzlies games went over the point total.
Vandals vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Idaho
|35.7
|21.8
|36.0
|27.0
|35.6
|20.8
|Montana
|28.0
|19.0
|26.7
|16.7
|29.3
|21.3
