When the Georgia Bulldogs match up with the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection system predicts the Bulldogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Vanderbilt (+31.5) Over (55.5) Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 17

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have won once against the spread this year.

Georgia has yet to cover the spread (0-3) when they are at least 31.5-point favorites.

The Bulldogs have seen three of its six games hit the over.

Georgia games this season have posted an average total of 51.8, which is 3.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The Commodores have put together a 0-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Commodores have hit the over in six of their seven games with a set total (85.7%).

The average point total for the Vanderbilt this year is 1.6 points lower than this game's over/under.

Bulldogs vs. Commodores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.7 13 43.4 11.6 27 20 Vanderbilt 28.9 34 32.8 31 23.7 38

