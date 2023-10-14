Big 12 action features the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. Iowa State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline BetMGM Cincinnati (-5.5) 45.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cincinnati (-4.5) 45.5 -215 +176 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Cincinnati has won one game against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Iowa State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cyclones have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Cincinnati & Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Cincinnati To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500 Iowa State To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

