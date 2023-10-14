The Boston Bruins (1-0) square off against the Nashville Predators (1-1) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO. The Bruins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey game.

Bruins vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Bruins 3, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-190)

Bruins (-190) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 4.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Predators Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins had a 65-12-5 record overall, with an 11-7-18 record in contests that needed overtime, last season.

Boston was 19-6-4 (42 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

In the five games last season the Bruins registered only one goal, they finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston took 14 points from the 11 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (6-3-2 record).

The Bruins scored more than two goals 72 times, and went 61-6-5 in those games (to register 127 points).

In the 39 games when Boston recorded a single power-play goal, it went 33-3-3 to record 69 points.

In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston was 38-11-7 (83 points).

The Bruins were outshot by their opponent 32 times, and went 29-3-0 (58 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 2.72 28th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 2.88 12th 9th 33 Shots 29.5 23rd 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 12th 22.22% Power Play % 17.6% 27th 1st 87.28% Penalty Kill % 82.55% 6th

Bruins vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

