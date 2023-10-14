The Boston Bruins (1-0) are favored on their home ice against the Nashville Predators (1-1) on Saturday, October 14. The Bruins are -190 on the moneyline to win against the Predators (+155) in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO.

Bruins vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Bruins Moneyline Predators Moneyline Total BetMGM -190 +155 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins vs. Predators Betting Trends

The Bruins have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

The Predators fell in the single game they played as the underdog this season.

Boston has had moneyline odds of -190 or shorter once this season, and won.

Nashville has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than +155.

