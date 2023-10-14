Following the third round of the Shriners Children's Open, Adam Svensson is in seventh place at -13.

Looking to wager on Adam Svensson at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1600 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

+1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Adam Svensson Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Svensson has finished better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 20 rounds.

Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Svensson has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Svensson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

This week Svensson is seeking his fourth top-20 finish in a row.

Svensson has made the cut in eight tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 29 -6 271 1 20 1 3 $4.1M

Other Players at the Shriners Children's Open

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Svensson finished 69th in his only finish at this event in three visits.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Svensson finished 69th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,255 yards, 240 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC Summerlin is 7,255 yards, 55 yards shorter than the average course Svensson has played in the past year (7,310).

Svensson's Last Time Out

Svensson finished in the 52nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of par.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship was strong, putting him in the 83rd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Svensson shot better than 45% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Svensson carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Svensson had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Svensson's 13 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the tournament average (6.1).

In that last tournament, Svensson had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Svensson finished the Sanderson Farms Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Svensson carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

All statistics in this article reflect Svensson's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

