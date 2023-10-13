Women's Winners Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 198-ranked Ankita Raina and No. 366 Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie will be squaring off at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
Check out the latest odds for the entire Winners Open field at BetMGM.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Winners Open Info
- Tournament: Winners Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel:
- Venue: BT Arena
- Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the Winners Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Susan Bandecchi vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|4:00 AM ET
|Bandecchi (-200)
|Grammatikopoulou (+140)
|Ankita Raina vs. Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|4:00 AM ET
|Raina (-200)
|Ghioroaie (+140)
|Mara Gae vs. Martha Matoula
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:15 AM ET
|Matoula (-500)
|Gae (+300)
|Ipek Oz vs. Quinn Gleason
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:15 AM ET
|Oz (-160)
|Gleason (+115)
|Ekaterina Makarova vs. Briana Szabo
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Ilinca Dalina Amariei vs. Valeriya Strakhova
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:30 AM ET
|Strakhova (-160)
|Amariei (+115)
|Maria Sara PoPa vs. Anastasiya Konstantinovna Soboleva
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:45 AM ET
|Soboleva (-300)
|PoPa (+200)
|Dalila Jakupovic vs. Vivian Heisen
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 AM ET
|Jakupovic (-1000)
|Heisen (+500)
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.