As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 198-ranked Ankita Raina and No. 366 Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie will be squaring off at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

  • Tournament: Winners Open
  • Round: Qualifying round
  • Date: October 14
  • Venue: BT Arena
  • Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania
  • Court Surface: Hard

Susan Bandecchi vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 AM ET Bandecchi (-200) Grammatikopoulou (+140)
Ankita Raina vs. Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 AM ET Raina (-200) Ghioroaie (+140)
Mara Gae vs. Martha Matoula Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:15 AM ET Matoula (-500) Gae (+300)
Ipek Oz vs. Quinn Gleason Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:15 AM ET Oz (-160) Gleason (+115)
Ekaterina Makarova vs. Briana Szabo Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:30 AM ET - -
Ilinca Dalina Amariei vs. Valeriya Strakhova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:30 AM ET Strakhova (-160) Amariei (+115)
Maria Sara PoPa vs. Anastasiya Konstantinovna Soboleva Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:45 AM ET Soboleva (-300) PoPa (+200)
Dalila Jakupovic vs. Vivian Heisen Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Jakupovic (-1000) Heisen (+500)

