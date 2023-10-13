Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Knox County, Maine this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Knox County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Oceanside-East High School at York High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: York, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Camden Hills Regional High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Rockport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
