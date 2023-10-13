Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hancock County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Hancock County, Maine. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Hancock County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Mount Desert Island High School at Morse High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bath, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
