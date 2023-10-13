Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Cumberland County, Maine? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Maine This Week
Cumberland County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Greely High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Gray, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennebunk High School at South Portland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: South Portland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Elizabeth High School at Wells High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Wells, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Region High School at Mt. Ararat High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Topsham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Cheverus High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.