The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Houston Cougars (2-3) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

Offensively, West Virginia ranks 85th in the FBS with 26.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 30th in points allowed (335.4 points allowed per contest). In terms of total offense, Houston ranks 53rd in the FBS (414 total yards per game) and 106th defensively (405.8 total yards allowed per contest).

We give more info below, including how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

West Virginia vs. Houston Key Statistics

West Virginia Houston 347.4 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414 (84th) 335.4 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.8 (58th) 191.8 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133 (94th) 155.6 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281 (25th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (4th) 5 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (38th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has been a dual threat for West Virginia so far this season. He has 544 passing yards, completing 52.9% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 185 yards (37 ypg) on 33 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 86 times for 348 yards (69.6 per game), scoring four times.

Hudson Clement's 239 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has totaled 10 receptions and three touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has put together a 166-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 20 targets.

Devin Carter's nine catches have turned into 141 yards.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 1,347 yards on 123-of-191 passing with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 163 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Parker Jenkins, has carried the ball 41 times for 218 yards (43.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Sam Brown paces his squad with 518 receiving yards on 33 catches with one touchdown.

Joseph Manjack IV has 25 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 292 yards (58.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Matthew Golden has racked up 261 reciving yards (52.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed West Virginia or Houston gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.