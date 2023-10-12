SMU vs. East Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 12
The SMU Mustangs (3-2) will square off against the East Carolina Pirates (1-4) in a matchup of AAC teams on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 50.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. East Carolina matchup.
SMU vs. East Carolina Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
SMU vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-11.5)
|50.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|SMU (-10.5)
|50.5
|-430
|+330
SMU vs. East Carolina Betting Trends
- SMU has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mustangs have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- East Carolina has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.
- The Pirates have covered the spread when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
SMU & East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|SMU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|To Win the AAC
|+210
|East Carolina
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
