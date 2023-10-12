Thursday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Atlanta Braves (104-58) facing off at Citizens Bank Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:07 PM ET on October 12.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) against the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have won one of their last three games against the spread.

The Braves have been favorites in 149 games this season and won 97 (65.1%) of those contests.

Atlanta is 77-33 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (947) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Philadelphia and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Phillies' past 10 games.

The Phillies have come away with 22 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Philadelphia has come away with a win three times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Phillies have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Philadelphia is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (796 total runs).

Phillies pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 30 Nationals W 5-3 Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon October 1 Nationals L 10-9 Dylan Dodd vs Jackson Rutledge October 7 Phillies L 3-0 Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez October 9 Phillies W 5-4 Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler October 11 @ Phillies L 10-2 Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola October 12 @ Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez

Phillies Schedule