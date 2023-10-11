In a clash of CUSA teams, the UTEP Miners (1-5) will face off against the Florida International Panthers (3-3) in a matchup on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with UTEP favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 44.5 points.

UTEP vs. Florida International Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

UTEP vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Florida International Moneyline
BetMGM UTEP (-1.5) 44.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UTEP (-1.5) 44.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UTEP vs. Florida International Betting Trends

  • UTEP has covered just once in six games with a spread this season.
  • The Miners have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Florida International has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, the Panthers have an ATS record of 3-2.

