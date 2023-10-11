Top Player Prop Bets for Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 3 on October 11, 2023
Player prop betting options for Kyle Schwarber, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, starting at 5:07 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Nola Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Nola Stats
- The Phillies will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (12-9) for his 33rd start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
Nola Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 4
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 26
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 20
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 15
|4.2
|7
|3
|2
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 9
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|6
|0
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .197/.343/.474 on the season.
- Schwarber has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Oct. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Oct. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He has a .266/.320/.459 slash line on the season.
- Turner brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with six doubles, two walks and two RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 3
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Mets
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 217 hits with 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 106 runs with 73 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .337/.416/.596 so far this season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 9
|0-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Oct. 1
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 30
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has recorded 172 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs and 104 walks. He has driven in 139 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .283/.389/.604 so far this season.
- Olson brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Oct. 1
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 29
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
