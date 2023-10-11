The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Bruins vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-350) Blackhawks (+275) 6

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins were victorious in 20 of their 28 games (71.4%) when favored on the moneyline a season ago.

Last season, Boston was 6-1 (victorious in 85.7% of its games) when it played with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

The Bruins' implied moneyline win probability is 77.8% in this contest.

Boston and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6 goals) 50 times last season.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Bruins vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 202 (32nd) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 299 (28th) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) made them the second-best scoring team in the league last season.

Boston gave up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

They had a league-leading goal differential of +127.

The 62 power-play goals Boston scored last season ranked 11th in the NHL (on 279 chances).

The Bruins had the league's 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate (22.22%).

Boston scored eight shorthanded goals last season (11th among all NHL squads).

The Bruins' 87.28% penalty-kill success rate led the league.

The Bruins won the second-highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 54.5%.

Boston scored on 11.1% of its shots as a team (third in league).

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

