Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and Houston Astros (90-72) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:07 PM ET on October 10.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) for the Twins and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) for the Astros.

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 113 times this season and won 69, or 61.1%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won 47 of its 81 games, or 58%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 778 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Astros have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Astros have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (63.2%) in those contests.

This season, Houston has come away with a win six times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Houston is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).

The Astros have the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 1 @ Rockies L 3-2 Bailey Ober vs Brent Suter October 3 Blue Jays W 3-1 Pablo Lopez vs Kevin Gausman October 4 Blue Jays W 2-0 Sonny Gray vs José Berríos October 7 @ Astros L 6-4 Bailey Ober vs Justin Verlander October 8 @ Astros W 6-2 Pablo Lopez vs Framber Valdez October 10 Astros - Sonny Gray vs Cristian Javier October 11 Astros - TBA vs TBA

Astros Schedule