The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in a Sun Belt showdown.

On the offensive side of the ball, Appalachian State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best in the FBS by totaling 461.2 yards per game. The defense ranks 62nd (361.2 yards allowed per game). Coastal Carolina ranks 61st in the FBS with 30.8 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 57th with 23.6 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Appalachian State Coastal Carolina 461.2 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.2 (77th) 361.2 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (51st) 202.2 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.2 (90th) 259.0 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.0 (24th) 9 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (65th) 9 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (37th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 1,225 yards, completing 60.4% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 132 yards (26.4 ypg) on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nate Noel has racked up 638 yards on 124 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Kaedin Robinson has hauled in 23 catches for 317 yards (63.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Christan Horn has caught 15 passes while averaging 43.6 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

DaShaun Davis has been the target of 23 passes and compiled 14 grabs for 191 yards, an average of 38.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has put up 1,302 passing yards, or 260.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.3% of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with six interceptions.

Braydon Bennett has run the ball 49 times for 245 yards, with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on nine catches for 82 yards.

Jared Brown is a key figure in this offense, with 95 rushing yards on five carries with one touchdown and 314 receiving yards (62.8 per game) on 28 catches with one touchdown

Sam Pinckney paces his squad with 443 receiving yards on 28 catches with three touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis' five grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 112 yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

