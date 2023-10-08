Best Bets, Odds for the Patriots vs. Saints Game – Week 5
The New Orleans Saints (2-2) visit the New England Patriots (1-3) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Patriots vs. Saints?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Patriots winning by a considerably larger margin (6.8 points). Take the Patriots.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Patriots' implied win probability is 52.4%.
- The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- New England has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Saints will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- New Orleans has not been a bigger underdog this season than the -110 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New England (-1)
- The Patriots have covered the spread one time this season (1-3-0).
- In games they have played as 1-point favorites or more, New England has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
- The Saints are winless against the spread this year (0-3-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (39)
- The two teams average a combined 9.7 fewer points per game, 29.3 (including the playoffs), than this game's over/under of 39 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43.3 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- Out of the Patriots' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
- The Saints' four games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.
