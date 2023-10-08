Hunter Henry vs. Lonnie Johnson Jr.: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 at Gillette Stadium, where they'll be up against Lonnie Johnson Jr. and the New Orleans Saints defense. For more stats and analysis on the Patriots receivers' matchup against the Saints' pass defense, continue reading.
Patriots vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Hunter Henry Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints
|29.6
|7.4
|5
|99
|5.66
Hunter Henry vs. Lonnie Johnson Jr. Insights
Hunter Henry & the Patriots' Offense
- Hunter Henry leads his team with 176 receiving yards on 17 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Through the air, New England has put up 907 total passing yards (12th in NFL) and 5.9 passing yards per attempt (22nd).
- The Patriots' offense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks 30th in the NFL with 13.8 points per contest. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 17th with 1,281 total yards (320.3 per game).
- New England is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 38.8 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Patriots have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball eight times (third-fewest in league).
Lonnie Johnson Jr. & the Saints' Defense
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has two passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing yards allowed, New Orleans is 12th in the NFL at 804 (201 per game).
- The Saints' points-against average on defense is ninth-best in the league, at 19 per game.
- One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New Orleans this season.
- The Saints have given up a touchdown pass to five players this season.
Hunter Henry vs. Lonnie Johnson Jr. Advanced Stats
|Hunter Henry
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|Rec. Targets
|23
|1
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|17
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.4
|0
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|176
|1
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|44
|0.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|30
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
